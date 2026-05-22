US and Iran still at odds on key issues, but both sides report signs of progress

WASHINGTON: The US and Iran stuck to opposing stances on Thursday (May 21) over Tehran's uranium stockpile and controls on the Strait of Hormuz, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been "some good signs" in talks.

US President Donald Trump said the US will eventually recover Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium - which Washington believes is destined for a nuclear weapon though Tehran says it is intended purely for peaceful purposes.

"We will get it. We don't need it, we don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Rubio told reporters a diplomatic solution would be unfeasible if Tehran implemented a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. But he added that there had been some progress in talks.

"There's some good signs," Rubio said. "I don't want to be overly optimistic ... So, let's see what happens over the next few days."

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Thursday that no deal has been reached but that gaps have been narrowed, adding that Iran's uranium enrichment and Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz remain among the sticking points.

Oil prices whipsawed in a volatile trading session on Thursday, moving lower on uncertain prospects for a resolution of the war.

Two senior Iranian sources told Reuters before Trump's comments that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a directive that the uranium should not be sent abroad.

Trump also railed against Tehran's intentions to charge fees for use of the strait, where a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas transited before the war.

"We want it open, we want it free. We don't want tolls," he said. "It's an international waterway."

Trump has said he is ready to resume strikes on Iran, which the US and ally Israel first launched in late February, if he does not get the "right answers" from Iran's leadership.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned that renewed attacks would trigger retaliation beyond its region.