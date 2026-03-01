Iranians in Istanbul jittery but jubilant at US, Israeli strikes

ISTANBUL: "War is no good, but it's better than the regime killing our children," said a 39-year-old Iranian in Istanbul, confessing he was "happy" that US and Israeli warplanes were attacking Iran.

Like many Iranians living in exile in neighbouring Turkey, Reza, who did not want to give his surname, has been glued to his phone since news broke that Israel and the United States had begun air strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28).

Despite worrying about their families, most exiles in Turkey's largest city told AFP they were happy with the strikes, which US President Donald Trump had threatened in January over Iran's protest crackdown that left thousands dead.

"America is attacking the military bases, the people who 40 days ago were killing our children, so they are helping us. This war is no good, people will die, but I'm happy," Reza, a mature student, told AFP.

Ali, a film director who, like almost all the Iranians interviewed by AFP, did not give his surname, agreed.

"Now people in Iran are full of hope, and they are very, very happy," Ali said.

"Iranians have been counting the minutes until America came to destroy the regime."