As fake news flood social media over Israel-Hamas war, observers call for more regulatory pressures on tech firms

Misinformation and fake news are spreading like wildfire on social media as the war between Israel and Hamas escalates, calling into question the ability of prominent platforms to combat falsehoods.

Among the fabrications disseminated online was footage from a video game passed off as a scene from a Hamas attack, and an image purportedly showing Israeli soldiers captured by Hamas that was actually from a military exercise in Gaza last year.

Several posts on Facebook, TikTok, and X – formerly Twitter – displayed a doctored White House document showing an allocation of US$8 billion in military assistance to Israel.

Videos with fake English captions of Russian President Vladimir Putin warning the United States not to help Israel have also surfaced. The videos were in fact months-old, showing Mr Putin speaking in Russian about Ukraine.

Researchers say the scale and speed at which misinformation was spread online following Hamas' assault on Israel was unlike ever before, making it increasingly difficult for users to sort fact from fiction.

Observers say more regulatory pressures on tech firms by governments are needed to rein in the false narratives, but acknowledged the complexities of real-time content moderation.

WHY DOES FAKE NEWS SPREAD SO FAST?

“Misinformation and disinformation spread faster than factual information,” said Assistant Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, from the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information in Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

This is because false narratives are often sensational, and play on users’ emotions rather than cognition, he explained on CNA’s Asia Now on Wednesday (Oct 11).

“These fabrications are based on fear, anger, sadness or on our morals. When this happens, research shows that we stop thinking and don't critically analyse the information, but rather, make quick decisions in forming opinions or sharing the content.”

Misinformation is defined as incorrect or inaccurate information, regardless of its intent to mislead; while disinformation is false or misleading information deliberately spread with an intent to deceive. The latter is typically used by malicious actors – both state and non-state – to sow fear and distrust, and sway public opinion.

