Iran's supreme leader says any US strikes on Iran will have serious consequences

DUBAI: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded on Wednesday (Jun 18) to US President Donald Trump's call for the country to surrender, warning that any US strike will have "serious irreparable consequences".

Iranians do not respond well to threats, he said in a televised address, adding that the country will not accept an imposed peace or war.

A flurry of social media posts from Trump on Tuesday, including a demand for Iran's unconditional surrender and a post musing about killing Khamenei, increased speculation that he could bring the United States into the war.

A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering a number of options, which included joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran had conveyed to Washington that it would retaliate against the United States for any direct participation, its ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said. He said he already saw the US as "complicit in what Israel is doing".

"We will not show any reluctance in defending our people, security and land - we will respond seriously and strongly, without restraint."