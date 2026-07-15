Israel kills four people in Gaza, including a child, medics say

CAIRO: An Israeli airstrike killed a man, his wife and their six-year-old daughter in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday (Jul 15), Palestinian health officials said as talks to advance the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal faltered.

The strike on an apartment building in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza killed Omar Abu Qassem, his wife, Asma, and their daughter, Habeeba, medics said. Their son survived, but was injured, medics said.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted a Hamas militant.

In Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike killed one person, medics said. The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on this incident.

The deaths add to a toll of more than 1,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the war took effect, according to health officials in the enclave.

Hamas doesn't usually disclose information about its fatalities.

The truce halted major fighting, but has failed to stop near-daily Israeli strikes. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

CEASEFIRE FALTERS

The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders wrapped up another round of truce talks in Cairo on Tuesday. The discussions - mediated by Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar - were aimed at implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

The talks included the disarmament of Hamas and the Israeli military's withdrawal from the strip, according to sources close to the talks, who said there had been little progress amid deep distrust between the two sides.