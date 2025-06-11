Israeli gunfire kills 17 people near Gaza aid site, health officials say

Lazzarini said food aid should be overseen by the United Nations. "Aid deliveries & distribution must be at scale & safe. In Gaza, this can be done only through the United Nations ... We have the expertise, the knowledge & community trust," he said.



Israel has repeatedly called for UNRWA to be disbanded, accusing it of having ties with Hamas. UNRWA has denied this.

Separately, local health authorities said an Israeli strike on a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip killed eight people, taking Tuesday's death toll to at least 25.



The Israeli military said it had intercepted one rocket fired from northern Gaza towards Israeli territories, which signalled Hamas and other militant groups remained able to fire the weapons despite Israeli devastation of their arsenal.