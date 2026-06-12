UK defence minister quits with stinging rebuke of PM Starmer

"GRACE MOMENT"

Starmer has vowed to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product from next year, increasing to three percent if Labour wins the next general election, expected in 2029, before reaching 3.5 per cent in 2035.



British media has for weeks been reporting on behind-the-scenes battles within the government over the DIP settlement.



In his resignation letter, Healey said he was first given full sight of DIP on Monday and it sees defence spending rise to only 2.68 per cent of GDP in 2030.



A source close to the former defence secretary told AFP the deal offered by the Treasury did not put a date on the three percent commitment.



The plan "falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time", Healey wrote.



"Without a DIP that meets the moment in this way, I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our forces and increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make the country less safe."



Tan Dhesi, chair of parliament's defence committee, said the government must take Healey's warning "with the utmost seriousness".



"That a defence secretary of his integrity and commitment has felt compelled to resign in response to the inadequacy of the proposed defence settlement is a grave moment," the Labour MP said in a statement.