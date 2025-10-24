King Charles hosts Zelenskyy ahead of London meeting on Ukraine missiles

LONDON: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Friday (Oct 24) before a meeting of Kyiv's key backers, where Britain's prime minister will call on Europe to deliver more long-range missiles.

Kyiv's Western allies have raised pressure on Moscow as the war enters its fourth winter, with the United States and European Union both announcing new sanctions this week on Russian energy aimed at crippling its war economy.

EU leaders also took steps towards funding Ukraine's defence for another two years, although they stopped short of greenlighting a mammoth "reparations loan" backed by frozen Russian assets.

The Ukrainian national anthem played at the almost 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle west of London where Zelenskyy was taken inside for an audience with the king for their third known meeting of the year.

Later Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will urge allies to "step up the gifting of long-range capabilities to ensure Ukraine can build on its success", his office said in a statement ahead of the so-called "coalition of the willing" meeting.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Netherlands' Dick Schoof are expected to attend the London summit, with other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron joining virtually.

Starmer's call for more missiles comes after Zelenskyy failed to secure long-range Tomahawks during a recent visit to Washington, despite multiple pleas for the weapons he says Ukraine needs to hit targets deep inside Russia.

The nearly four-year war continues to grind on despite US and European efforts to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, with Moscow battering Ukraine's energy grid this week in deadly drone and missile attacks.