Macron accuses US of 'turning away' from allies, breaking rules

"REINVEST FULLY IN THE UN"

Macron did acknowledge that "multilateral institutions are functioning less and less effectively".



But the French leader insisted that "global governance" was key at a time when "every day people wonder whether Greenland is going to be invaded" and whether "Canada will face the threat of becoming the 51st state".



He said it was the right moment to "reinvest fully in the United Nations, as we note its largest shareholder no longer believes in it".



The White House on Wednesday flagged Washington's exit from 66 global organisations and treaties - roughly half affiliated with the UN - it identified as "contrary to the interests of the United States".



Macron said Europe must protect its interests and urged the "consolidation" of European regulation of the technology sector, a source of frequent tensions between Brussels and Washington.



He also stressed the importance of safeguarding academic independence and hailed "the possibility of having a controlled information space where opinions can be exchanged completely freely, but where choices are not made by the algorithms of a few".



Brussels has adopted a powerful legal arsenal aimed at reining in tech giants -- namely through its Digital Markets Act (DMA), which covers competition, and the Digital Services Act (DSA) on content moderation.



Washington has denounced the tech rules as an attempt to "coerce" American social media platforms into censoring viewpoints they oppose.



"The DSA and DMA are two regulations that must be defended," Macron said.