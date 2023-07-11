What does NATO stand to gain from Sweden becoming a member?

“It has a sophisticated defence industry. It is producing everything from naval vessels to fighter aircraft, quite sophisticated platforms and capabilities and weapons,” he said.

Türkiye had been blocking Sweden's application to join the Atlantic alliance, accusing Stockholm of harbouring Kurdish activists Ankara regards as terrorists.

“Türkiye recognised that it would have been damaged more politically if it stood firm and blocked Sweden’s accession. It would have been seen as basically a spoiling factor in a really important NATO Summit,” he said.

Mr Davis noted that if Russia wins the war in Ukraine, Russia is more likely to confront NATO directly in the coming years.

“NATO needs to stand firm and needs to show resolve and unity and having Türkiye undermine that purely out of a sense of agreement over some issues … would have been really counterproductive,” he said.

Ukraine's military said Russia launched an overnight air strike on Kyiv in the early hours of Tuesday just hours before the start of the NATO summit.

MEMBERSHIP MATTERS

While it is a “very big step” for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to agree to push for Sweden’s ratification, Türkiye’s parliament still has to give its approval before the country can become a full member of NATO, noted Dr Heidi Hardt, associate professor of political science at the University of California, Irvine.

Hungary has also yet to agree with Stockholm's bid, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban has signalled he will follow Mr Erdogan's lead.

As Sweden looks set to join NATO, Türkiye’s path to membership in the European Union (EU) has also advanced.