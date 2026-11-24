Nvidia's reinstated CEO Jensen Huang told employees on Tuesday (Nov 24) that he had violated some of the company's code of conduct and made "some terrible mistakes", one person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Addressing staff at an hour-long all-hands meeting at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California - a day after he returned as head of the company he co-founded three decades ago - Huang said it was untrue that he had been reinstated because of pressure from US President Donald Trump on the board, the person said.

Huang said he was in therapy and acknowledged it was not acceptable to have violated aspects of Nvidia's code of conduct, the person said.

Nvidia's shares closed 5.9 per cent lower as the historic rally sparked on Monday by Huang's reinstatement lost steam, with investors refocusing on the political and governance risks surrounding his return.

His resignation last week over revelations of extramarital affairs, one with an alleged Chinese spy, roiled markets and unsettled the AI ecosystem reliant on the chipmaker's technology and funding. Trump took credit forbringing back Huang.

Huang apologised while disagreeing with reports that he had been an abusive boss, the New York Times reported, citing a livestream of the meeting it had reviewed.

Huang also rejected claims that he returned because he was a "tech bro" and "above the law", and said he returned because Nvidia's board had evaluated facts and was assured that there was no threat to national security, NYT and Bloomberg News reported.

Nvidia said ​in a statement on Monday that based on US government input, the board was confident that "Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk", a claim backed by Trump in an interview with CNBC.