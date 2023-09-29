Divisions between Republicans, Democrats widen as 2024 US presidential election looms

WASHINGTON: Partisan hostility has long been a feature of politics in the United States, but the divisions between Republicans and Democrats are getting deeper in recent years.

As the country heads towards next year’s presidential election, the situation is growing more acrimonious, with an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden and the indictment of former president Donald Trump on charges of trying to overturn election results.

Recently, Republicans in the US House of Representatives have been on the warpath, starting proceedings to try to remove Mr Biden from office over his family’s business dealings.

Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said: “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

With Republicans unable to produce any definitive evidence so far, the White House has branded the move as a “political stunt” and “extreme politics at its worst”.