What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer diagnosis

SINGAPORE: Pope Leo underwent surgery on Tuesday (Oct 13) to remove a cancerous tumour from his lung, raising questions about the 71-year-old pontiff's health and whether he will need further treatment.

The Vatican said the pope has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer. The lower lobe of his right lung was removed during the surgery.

While the surgery was successful, it is not known yet if the pope will require further treatment.

The Vatican has not disclosed the size of the tumour or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes, key factors in determining prognosis.

Here's what we know so far about Pope Leo's condition.

What type of cancer does the pope have?

Lung cancer is broadly divided into two main types: non-small cell lung cancer, which is more common and makes up over 80 per cent of cases; and small cell lung cancer, which is more aggressive, said Dr Lim Hong Liang, a senior consultant and medical oncologist at Parkway Cancer Centre.

Pope Leo has lung adenocarcinoma, which falls into the former category. It is the most common type found in people who have never smoked.

"Adenocarcinoma is the most common lung cancer diagnosed nowadays, and its incidence is rising especially in people who have never smoked," Professor John Tam, who is the head of thoracic surgery at the National University Heart Centre's department of cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery, told CNA.

Pope Leo, who was only elected last year, is relatively young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including tennis, and is not known to smoke or have had recent health issues.

Early-stage lung cancer may not cause any noticeable symptoms, while symptoms of a more advanced stage of the cancer include persistent coughing, shortness of breath and weight loss.

In the pope's case, the growth was discovered during routine medical examinations rather than following a reported illness. He told worshippers on Sunday that it was detected at "a very early stage" and is "well-localised".

Lung cancer is the top cause of cancer death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), but the prognosis can vary significantly depending on the type of lung cancer and how advanced it is when first detected.