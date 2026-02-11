Russia says will stick to New START's nuclear arms limits as long as US does

REMARKS TO RUSSIAN LAWMAKERS

Speaking on Wednesday to the parliament's lower house, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that even though the US has not responded to Putin's offer, Russia will respect New START's caps for as long as it sees that the US observes them too.

“The moratorium declared by the president will remain as long as the US doesn't exceed these limits,” Lavrov told lawmakers.

"We will act in a responsible and balanced way on the basis of analysis of the US military policies.”

He added that “we have reason to believe that the US is in no hurry to abandon these limits and that they will be observed for the foreseeable future”.

“We will closely monitor how things are actually unfolding," Lavrov said.

"If our American colleagues’ intention to maintain some kind of cooperation on this is confirmed, we will work actively on a new agreement and consider the issues that have remained outside strategic stability agreements."