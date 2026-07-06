Russian strikes kill 22 in Kyiv region on eve of NATO summit

It was the second attack in a week in which Russia deployed hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles - prompting Zelensky to make a fresh appeal for allies to send missiles for US-made Patriot air defence systems.



"Our warriors performed well today in intercepting drones and cruise missiles, but unfortunately not Russian ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy said.



"And the reason lies in the insufficient supply of interceptor missiles," he added.



He called for Kyiv's American and European allies to commit to strengthening Ukraine's air defences at the Ankara summit, which begins Tuesday.



Russia fired 68 missiles and 351 attack drones, Zelenskyy said.

"NEED TO PRAY"

Emergency employees worked through destroyed apartments and carried out bodies on white sheets.



A woman screamed as rescuers pulled a body from the eighth floor of a building.



"I felt the need to pray," Oleksandr Kolomiyets, 60, told AFP outside the destroyed building in the Podilsky district.



Anna Misko, a 36-year-old who recently returned to Ukraine, said she and her child had survived by a "miracle" as they went down to the ground floor of the building.



Russia "wants to destroy us", she said, adding that "there is no place" that is safe in Ukraine.



"We did not expect this, as there was an attack literally five days ago," she said.



Russia's defence ministry said the "massive strike" had targeted what it described as "military-industrial enterprises", fuel and energy facilities in several Ukrainian regions.