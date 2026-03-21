Trump rules out Iran truce as more Marines head to Middle East

Surging oil prices have put pressure on Trump to bring the war to an end, amid Republican fears the economic shock could hurt the party in November's midterm elections.



Trump has previously said he does not plan to put boots on the ground in Iran.

But The Wall Street Journal said Washington is deploying between 2,200 and 2,500 US Marines from the California-based USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.



Asked about the reports, the Marine Corps said the two groups are "deployed at sea," while the US 3rd Fleet said they are "conducting routine operations."



A week ago, US media reported a separate deployment to the Middle East of some 2,500 Marines aboard as many as three ships.