Trump rules out Iran truce as more Marines head to Middle East
The US president said he doesn't want to do a ceasefire with Iran, adding "I think we have won."
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 20) ruled out reaching a ceasefire agreement with Iran, as more Marines headed to the Middle East in a possible sign of a coming ground operation.
Trump insisted Washington had the upper hand in the three-week-old war, despite Iran effectively blockading the Strait of Hormuz in a move that has sent global oil prices skyrocketing.
"I think we have won," Trump told journalists at the White House alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know you don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side."
Trump would not confirm a report by the Axios news outlet that he was considering an occupation or blockade of Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Tehran to reopen the strait.
"I may have a plan or I may not," Trump said when asked by an AFP reporter. "It's certainly a place that people are talking about but I can't tell you."
The White House told AFP earlier that the United States could "take out" the vital oil hub "at any time" if Trump chose.
US forces hit Kharg on Friday in strikes that Trump said had "totally obliterated" all military targets on the island, but Washington has so far avoided hitting its oil infrastructure.
Trump insisted Washington had the upper hand in the three-week-old war, despite Iran effectively blockading the Strait of Hormuz in a move that has sent global oil prices skyrocketing.
"I think we have won," Trump told journalists at the White House alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know you don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side."
Trump would not confirm a report by the Axios news outlet that he was considering an occupation or blockade of Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Tehran to reopen the strait.
"I may have a plan or I may not," Trump said when asked by an AFP reporter. "It's certainly a place that people are talking about but I can't tell you."
The White House told AFP earlier that the United States could "take out" the vital oil hub "at any time" if Trump chose.
US forces hit Kharg on Friday in strikes that Trump said had "totally obliterated" all military targets on the island, but Washington has so far avoided hitting its oil infrastructure.
Surging oil prices have put pressure on Trump to bring the war to an end, amid Republican fears the economic shock could hurt the party in November's midterm elections.
Trump has previously said he does not plan to put boots on the ground in Iran.
Trump has previously said he does not plan to put boots on the ground in Iran.
But The Wall Street Journal said Washington is deploying between 2,200 and 2,500 US Marines from the California-based USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
Asked about the reports, the Marine Corps said the two groups are "deployed at sea," while the US 3rd Fleet said they are "conducting routine operations."
A week ago, US media reported a separate deployment to the Middle East of some 2,500 Marines aboard as many as three ships.
Asked about the reports, the Marine Corps said the two groups are "deployed at sea," while the US 3rd Fleet said they are "conducting routine operations."
A week ago, US media reported a separate deployment to the Middle East of some 2,500 Marines aboard as many as three ships.
Source: AFP/fs
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