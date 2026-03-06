US approves temporary sale of stranded Russian oil to India

WASHINGTON: The United States government on Thursday (Mar 5) temporarily eased economic sanctions against Russia to allow Russian oil currently stranded at sea to be sold to India.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a Russia-related licence "authorising the delivery and sale of crude oil and petroleum products of Russian Federation origin loaded on vessels as of Mar 5, 2026, to India", the Treasury said in a statement.

It said the transactions, including those from vessels blocked by various sanctions regimes, are authorised through the end of the day on Apr 3, 2026.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the waiver was issued "to enable oil to keep flowing into the global market".

"This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea," he posted on X.

The sale to India will "alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage", he added, even though India has said it will stop purchasing Russian oil as part of a trade deal with the US.