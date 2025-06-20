US court lets Trump retain control of California National Guard for now

WASHINGTON: A US appeals court let Donald Trump on Thursday (Jun 19) retain control over California's National Guard while the state's Democratic governor proceeds with a lawsuit challenging the legality of the Republican president's use of the troops to quell protests and unrest in Los Angeles.

A three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals extended a pause it placed on US District Judge Charles Breyer's Jun 12 ruling that Trump had called the National Guard into federal service unlawfully.

Breyer's ruling was issued in a lawsuit against Trump's action brought by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Breyer ruled that Trump violated the US law governing a president's ability to take control of a state's National Guard by failing to coordinate with the governor, and also found that the conditions set out under the statute to allow this move, such as a rebellion against federal authority, did not exist.

Breyer ordered Trump to return control of California's National Guard to Newsom. Hours after Breyer acted, the 9th Circuit panel put the judge's move on hold temporarily.