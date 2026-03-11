US and Iran ramp up threats as war rages with no end in sight

WASHINGTON: At the Pentagon, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Tuesday (Mar 10) “will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran: The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever.” He said the last 24 hours had seen the fewest Iranian missiles fired in the war.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said US forces hit more than 5,000 targets.

The Pentagon separately said Tuesday that about 140 US service members have been wounded in the war, and the “vast majority” of the injuries were minor, with 108 service members already back on duty. Eight US service members suffered severe injuries, and seven have been killed.

In Iran, at least 1,230 people have been killed, while the death toll is at least 397 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials.

Iran's leaders have remained defiant after days of heavy strikes targeting the country's leadership, military, ballistic missiles and disputed nuclear programme. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on X that Iran was “definitely not looking for a ceasefire.”

“We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again,” he said.

A top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, posted a warning to Trump, writing on X that “Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.” Iran has been accused of plotting attempts to kill Trump in the past.

DEATH TOLL RISES IN THE GULF

The United Arab Emirates reported two more deaths as nine drones struck the country, and nearly three dozen other drones and missiles were intercepted. Firefighters battled a blaze after an Iranian drone strike in the industrial city of Ruwais, home to petrochemical plants, officials said. No injuries were reported there.

Iranian attacks on the wealthy Gulf country - home to the business and travel hub of Dubai - have killed six people and wounded 122 others since the surprise bombardment of Iran by the US and Israel began on Feb 28.

In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people. Bahrain's Defence Ministry says it has intercepted over 100 ballistic missiles and 175 drones since the war began.

Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel’s air defences worked to intercept barrages from Iran. Hezbollah, which began firing on Israel after the start of the war, launched missiles into Israel.