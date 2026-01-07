US seizing Venezuela-linked, Russian-flagged oil tanker after weeks-long pursuit

WASHINGTON: The United States is attempting to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker with links to Venezuela after a ⁠more than two-week-long pursuit across the Atlantic, and as a Russian submarine and warship were close by, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday (Jan 7).

The seizure, which could stoke tensions with Russia, came after the tanker, originally known as the Bella 1, slipped through a US maritime "blockade" of sanctioned tankers and rebuffed US Coast Guard efforts to board it.

The officials, who ⁠were speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation was being carried out by the Coast Guard and the US military.

This appeared to be the first time ⁠in recent memory that the US military has attempted to seize a Russian-flagged vessel.

They added that Russian military vessels were in the general vicinity of the operation, including a Russian submarine. It was unclear how close the vessels were to the operation, which was taking place close to Iceland.