US tells Israel to improve Gaza humanitarian situation or risk military aid

The letter cited restrictions Israel was imposing, including those on commercial imports, the denial of most humanitarian movements between northern and southern Gaza, and "burdensome and excessive" restrictions on what goods can enter Gaza.



White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the letter "was not meant as a threat" but reiterated the urgency of increasing humanitarian assistance in Gaza.



"It appears to us that they (the Israelis) are taking this seriously," Kirby said of the letter, without elaborating.

The Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment.



The letter is the clearest ultimatum yet to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government since the Gaza conflict began, raising the prospect of a shift in Washington's support for Israel.