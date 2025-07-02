US Treasury Secretary Bessent says India trade deal is very close

WASHINGTON: The US and India are nearing a deal to lower tariffs on American imports to the South Asian country and to help India avoid levies imposed by the Trump administration from rising sharply next week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday (July 1).

"We are very close with India," Bessent told Fox News in response to a question about progress on trade negotiations.

Indian officials have extended a visit to Washington from last week through to Monday next week to try and reach a trade deal with President Donald Trump's administration and address lingering concerns on both sides, Indian government sources told Reuters.

India is one of more than a dozen countries actively negotiating with the Trump administration to try to avoid a steep spike in tariff rates on July 9, when a 90-day tariff pause ends. India could see its new "reciprocal" tariff rate rise to 27 per cent from the current 10 per cent.

The US-India talks have hit roadblocks over disagreements on import duties for auto components, steel, and farm goods, ahead of Trump's deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs.