Trump was likely target of shooting at White House Correspondents' dinner, says US official

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and officials in his administration were the likely targets of a suspect who fired on a security agent guarding the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Sunday (Apr 26).

The man fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent at a checkpoint in the Washington Hilton hotel before being tackled and arrested. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the dinner.

"It does appear that he, he did, in fact, set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the president," Blanche told NBC News' Meet the Press, adding that the suspect likely travelled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then to Washington.

The suspect will be charged in federal court on Monday with assault of a federal officer, discharging a firearm and attempting to kill a federal officer, Blanche said, adding he did not know if there was an Iran connection to the attack.