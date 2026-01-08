Venezuelan oil sales to US to start immediately, continue indefinitely, Trump official says

WASHINGTON: Venezuelan oil sales to the United States will start immediately with an initial shipment of approximately 30 million to 50 million barrels and will continue indefinitely, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Wednesday (Jan 7).

Trump on Tuesday unveiled a plan to refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil that had been stuck in Venezuela under US blockade.

The official said that US sanctions on Venezuela will be selectively eased to help facilitate the supply and trade of Venezuelan crude and oil products to global markets.

Such oil exports which would be routed to the United States under the arrangement would have previously gone to China, according to CNBC, which first reported the news.