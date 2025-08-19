Zelenskiy arrives at White House for high-stakes Trump meeting

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 18) said the United States would “help out” Europe in providing security for Ukraine as he hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House for hastily arranged talks on a path to peace.
Speaking in the Oval Office with Zelenskiy seated beside him, Trump said he hoped the summit could eventually lead to a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that he believes Putin wants the war to end.
Zelenskiy, joined in Washington by several European leaders, said Russia was trying to undermine the talks with fresh attacks on Ukrainian cities.
OVAL OFFICE REMARKS
Trump greeted Zelenskiy outside the White House, shaking his hand and commenting on his black suit, a break from his usual military attire. “We love them,” Trump said twice when asked his message to the Ukrainian people.
Inside, Trump and Zelenskiy sought to project warmth after their last Oval Office meeting in February ended badly. Zelenskiy stressed the need for US and European support to stop Russia.
European leaders including those from Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the EU and NATO joined the Ukrainian president to press for strong security guarantees.
TRUMP PRESSURES KYIV
Trump has been pressing Kyiv to compromise with Moscow and warned Zelenskiy against pursuing NATO membership or reclaiming Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.
“Zelenskiy can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump said on social media ahead of the talks.
His team has said both sides will need to make concessions, but allies worry Trump could push an outcome favoring Russia after his red-carpet meeting with Putin in Alaska last week.
PUTIN’S TERMS REJECTED
Zelenskiy has all but dismissed Putin’s proposals, which include ceding a quarter of Ukraine’s Donetsk region now under Russian control. Any concession, Kyiv insists, would need approval through a referendum.
Ukraine and its allies are pushing instead for an immediate ceasefire to allow deeper peace talks. European officials are seeking details on Trump’s promise of US security guarantees for Ukraine in a post-war settlement.
WAR GRINDS ON
Russia’s invasion in February 2022 has killed or wounded more than a million people on both sides, with civilians bearing a heavy toll. Russian forces continue to push forward, while Ukraine has launched drone strikes on infrastructure inside Russia.
Overnight attacks killed at least 10 people in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said, including children. Moscow denies targeting civilians.