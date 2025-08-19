Zelenskiy arrives at White House for high-stakes Trump meeting

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 18) said the United States would “help out” Europe in providing security for Ukraine as he hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House for hastily arranged talks on a path to peace.

Speaking in the Oval Office with Zelenskiy seated beside him, Trump said he hoped the summit could eventually lead to a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that he believes Putin wants the war to end.

Zelenskiy, joined in Washington by several European leaders, said Russia was trying to undermine the talks with fresh attacks on Ukrainian cities.

OVAL OFFICE REMARKS

Trump greeted Zelenskiy outside the White House, shaking his hand and commenting on his black suit, a break from his usual military attire. “We love them,” Trump said twice when asked his message to the Ukrainian people.

Inside, Trump and Zelenskiy sought to project warmth after their last Oval Office meeting in February ended badly. Zelenskiy stressed the need for US and European support to stop Russia.

European leaders including those from Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the EU and NATO joined the Ukrainian president to press for strong security guarantees.