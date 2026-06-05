In open letter to Putin, Zelenskyy calls for meeting and ceasefire

KYIV: Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in a rare open letter to the Russian leader on Thursday (Jun 4), shortly after the Kremlin chief had conceded Moscow needed to strengthen its air defences amid a spate of Ukrainian attacks.

US President Donald Trump, who has pushed both sides to end the conflict and boasted he could end the war within a day of taking office, said a face-to-face Putin-Zelensky meeting would be "great" - but pushed both sides to compromise.

The Kremlin said Putin had not yet been shown the letter, but that Zelenskyy could meet Putin in Moscow "any time" - a proposal that the Ukrainian leader preemptively ruled out in his letter.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us - and you. I am proposing a meeting," Zelenskyy said in the letter.

"I propose to set a clear date for such a meeting," he said.

"Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations," he added.

Zelenskyy published the letter a day after Ukrainian drones hit Saint Petersburg, as Putin's home city hosted a major international economic forum this week.

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly called for a meeting with the ex-KGB spy, saying only face-to-face talks will yield an agreement on territory.

Direct addresses from Zelenskyy to the Russian leader are rare.