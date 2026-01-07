Ukraine's allies agree to provide multi-layered security guarantees as part of a peace proposal

PARIS: Ukraine’s allies said Tuesday (Jan 6) they had agreed to provide the country with multi-layered international defence guarantees as part of a proposal to end Russia’s nearly 4-year-old invasion of its neighbour.

At a key meeting in Paris, leaders from European countries and Canada, as well as US representatives and top officials from the European Union and NATO, said they would provide Kyiv’s front-line forces with equipment and training and back them up with air, land and sea support to deter any future Russian attack.

The size of the supporting forces was not made public, and many of the plan’s details remain unclear.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the meeting made “excellent progress” but cautioned that “the hardest yards are still ahead,” noting that Russian attacks on Ukraine continue.

He said allies will participate in US-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire, support the long-term provision of armaments for Ukraine’s defence, and work toward binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of any future attack by Russia.

There was no immediate comment from officials in Russia on Tuesday, which was the eve of Orthodox Christmas.

Moscow has revealed few details of its stance in the US-led peace negotiations. Officials have reaffirmed Russia’s demands and have insisted there can be no ceasefire until a comprehensive settlement is agreed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out any deployment of troops from NATO countries on Ukrainian soil.

Starmer added that there can only be peace if Russia compromises, and “Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace.”

In the event of a ceasefire, he said the UK and France “will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine’s defensive needs.”