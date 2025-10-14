Asian stocks pare tariff-led losses, Tokyo hit by political turmoil

HONG KONG: Asian stocks sank on Tuesday (Oct 14) on fresh trade war worries after China imposed curbs on US units of a Korean shipbuilder, dealing a blow to hopes that a flare-up at the weekend had been settled.

Losses were felt most in Tokyo, where Japanese political turmoil added to the mix, with questions being raised about the chances of Sanae Takaishi becoming the country's first woman prime minister.

Markets have been whipsawed in recent days after Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at Beijing over its curbs on rare earths, fanning fears he will reignite their trade war following a months-long truce.

Traders breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday, though, when he shifted his tone by insisting in a social media post that "it will all be fine", and adding that he wanted to "help" China.

That was enough for US dealers to return to the market at the start of this week, with all three main indexes on Wall Street rallying.

Asia's losses were limited on Monday, but after a healthy start on Tuesday, markets sank again after China sanctioned five US subsidiaries of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean, accusing them of supporting a Washington probe into the shipping industry.

The US earlier this year carried out a Section 301 investigation that found Beijing's dominance in the industry was unreasonable and imposed port fees, sparking tit-for-tat measures by China.

The commerce ministry in Beijing said on Tuesday in a statement: "The United States' investigation and subsequent measures severely damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises".

The subsidiaries "assisted and supported the relevant investigation activities of the US government, endangering China's sovereignty, security and development interests", it said.