IN FOCUS: How a string of remote Pacific islands is emerging as a new front in US-China rivalry

SINGAPORE: In the vast blue expanse of the Pacific Ocean, a new front in the great power rivalry between the United States and China is quietly taking shape.

Along a string of small islands and atolls that make up what’s dubbed the Second Island Chain, Washington and Beijing have stepped up military and diplomatic manoeuvring as they work to fortify their presence and deny each other unbridled access to this strategic theatre, observers note.

The US under President Donald Trump is effectively doubling down on his predecessor Joe Biden’s actions in this region even as a slew of other policies is rolled back, reflecting how high the area is placed on the priority list, analysts say.

They add that the island chain strategy that was once a geographic footnote in Cold War strategy could now potentially recast the stakes in the contested flashpoints of the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

The regional stakes are significant, they further warn. Further militarisation of the area could lead to misunderstandings and confrontation, raising the risks of a conflict.

“Tensions will be high (in the Pacific) if China manages to secure the Second Island Chain and establish (more) military outposts or bases … especially as other regional powers, including Australia and Japan, come into the scene as well,” said Abdul Rahman Yaacob, a research fellow in the Southeast Asia Programme at the Lowy Institute.

While not directly in the line of fire, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states could also come under increasing pressure to choose sides as the Sino-US divide widens - an unwelcome scenario, as the bloc’s leaders have repeatedly made clear.

But amid the geopolitical tussle, there could be a silver lining for Pacific island nations.

They have an “unprecedented opportunity” to leverage the geopolitical climate and “extract benefits,” Blake Johnson, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s (ASPI) Pacific Centre, told CNA.

WHAT IS THE SECOND ISLAND CHAIN?

The island chain strategy stems from how US military strategists visualised defence and force projection perimeters across the Pacific during the Cold War between the US and then-Soviet Union.

The First Island Chain, being closer to China’s coast, was seen as a front line in any potential confrontation. The line runs down Japan, past Taiwan and the Philippines, ending at Borneo.

The Second Island Chain - located further east and stretching from the Ogasarawa Islands south of Japan, through the US territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, down to Palau and parts of Micronesia - was designated as the second line of defence and reinforcement.

The third island chain stretches from Alaska through Hawaii and down to New Zealand, marking the outermost perimeter of US strategic interest in the Pacific.