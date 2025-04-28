India, Pakistan exchange small arms fire across Kashmir border for fourth night

SRINAGAR, India: India said on Monday (Apr 28) it had responded to "unprovoked" firing from Pakistan along the de facto border for the fourth consecutive night, as it deepens its search for militants in the region following last week's deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir.

After the Apr 22 attack that killed 26 people, India has identified two of the three suspected militants as Pakistani, although Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral probe.

The attack triggered outrage and grief in India, along with calls for action against Pakistan, whom New Delhi accuses of funding and encouraging terrorism in Kashmir, a region both nations claim and have fought two wars over.

The nuclear-armed nations have unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with India putting the critical Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

The Indian Army said it had responded to "unprovoked" small arms fire from multiple Pakistan Army posts around midnight on Sunday along the 740km de facto border separating the Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir. It gave no further details and reported no casualties.

The Pakistani military did not respond to a request for comment.