Indonesian students protest rising prices, government’s handling of forest fires

JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesian students took to the streets on Wednesday (Oct 28) to protest rising prices, dwindling subsidies as well as the government’s handling of forest fires.



In Jakarta, protesters from different universities and non-for-profit organisations flocked to Jalan Thamrin and Jalan Sudirman, two of the city’s busiest thoroughfares where many local and foreign companies are headquartered, carrying banners critical of President Prabowo Subianto’s policies.



They also called on the government to declare the ongoing wildfires in Sumatra and Kalimantan a national disaster and to halt spending on populist programmes such as Prabowo's free meals scheme, which have caused state spending to balloon at the expense of more critical programmes like disaster mitigation and infrastructure development.

The budget for the free school meals programme this year is 229 trillion rupiah (US$12.6 billion), a reduction from 268 trillion rupiah earlier allocated, senior officials running the project said on Jul 21, adding that further cuts were possible.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency’s (BNPB) then-head Suharyanto had said in February the agency would receive only 491 billion rupiah for 2026, a nearly 75 percent drop from the previous year.

In the wake of several disasters, BNPB principal secretary Rustian said in September the agency had had its regular funding increased to 1.08 trillion rupiah this year, and also has 4.62 trillion rupiah in ready-to-use emergency funds.