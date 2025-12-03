Anwar’s former aide, businessman to face bribery charges: Malaysia’s anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR: A former senior political secretary to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and a businessman at the centre of a corruption scandal will be charged with bribery offences later this week, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said on Wednesday.

Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, who resigned as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s senior political secretary on Nov 25, and Albert Tei, who is embroiled in accusations of graft involving mining projects in Sabah, will be charged on Thursday at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with four counts each of receiving and offering bribes, MACC chief Azam Baki told reporters.

The pair will also be charged with one count each of the same offences at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on Friday, Azam said.

Shamsul and Tei were arrested separately on Nov 28. Another person, purported to be Shamsul’s proxy and identified by investigators as Sofia Rini Buyong, was arrested on Thursday night.

Sofia will not be charged as she has been classified as a prosecution witness, Azam said.

MACC has recorded statements from 32 witnesses not including the three individuals, in the investigation, he added.

