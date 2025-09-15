Malaysia’s Islamist party PAS aims to govern in 3 new states including Selangor, eyes bigger national role

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) has drawn the first battle lines as it declared its interest in wresting the Pahang, Perak and Selangor states from the incumbent coalition, by winning the legislative elections and forming the new local governments there.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang revealed these new goals at the party’s annual general meeting on Monday (Sep 15), as he pledged that the Islamist party would lead the country’s “pluralistic” society without neglecting the rights of non-Muslim communities.

This even as he took an apparent jibe at Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Malaysia Madani slogan that the premier unveiled after he took power in November 2022.

In his policy speech at the event held in Kedah, Hadi said PAS has an “obligation to safeguard” both its state and parliamentary seats at upcoming electoral contests, referring to both the state legislative polls and the country’s general elections.

Hadi described the PAS-governed states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis as “base states” that must be defended while the party advances an “Islamic agenda” in accordance with the states’ jurisdictions.

“Meanwhile, the next victories are expected to come from Pahang, Perak, and Selangor, thereby strengthening PAS and PN’s representation in parliament, while also boosting achievements in the southern states and in Sabah, which will soon face its state election,” he said, referring to the Perikatan Nasional opposition coalition.