'Ridiculous mindset': Why some fatal road accidents in Malaysia spark racial undertones

While Chin feels Malaysians are generally used to certain groups trying to play up racial sentiments, he said racialising accidents can get dangerous if the victim and perpetrator are from a majority and minority race respectively.

“This can spark riots,” he argued.

Haezreena, the criminologist, pointed to the May 13, 1969 racial riots in Malaysia - sparked by political and ethnic tensions between the Malay and Chinese communities - as evidence that racial frictions can escalate into something more serious if enough people fan the flames.

“(Racialisation) is harmful because, if you see those who make these comments, they have others who support them and are sort of validating their own ideas. They tend to get support from others, and it can grow,” she said.

Siti suggested racialisation could also stem from a lack of trust in institutions among some people.

If people do not trust that investigations will be fair and transparent, some may “look for alternative explanations and often fall back on racial stereotypes or assumptions”, she said.

For instance, even the murder charge levelled on the accused in the Klang accident was debated online, with some asking why he was given the harshest charge despite other perpetrators in seemingly similar accidents getting traffic charges.

Viewing crime through a racial lens risks undermining confidence in the justice system, Siti said. “If public opinion starts judging people based on ethnicity rather than evidence, it becomes harder to maintain the principle that everyone is equal before the law.”

START YOUNG, APPLY THE LAW CONSISTENTLY: OBSERVERS

Experts believe education about racial discourse must start in school, while government agencies and enforcement agencies should act consistently and respond swiftly with verified facts instead of letting falsehoods fester.

Civic and legal education in schools and universities should be strengthened, with public campaigns explaining basic legal principles in accessible language, Siti said.

Haezreena believes the government has to “work harder” in trying to integrate different groups in society, citing how there are some segments who grow up very insulated from other races.

“This education should start in schools upwards, and even the teachers have to be taught, because some of them have their own preferences or sentiments,” she said.

As for the authorities, Siti said the police should provide timely, accurate, and transparent information “so that rumours do not fill the vacuum”.

Siti also called on politicians to avoid exploiting tragedies for racial gain, and on media outlets to focus on facts rather than sensationalising ethnicity. The public should also resist sharing unverified information.

“Leaders must be prepared to call out racism, misinformation and collective blame wherever they arise. If those in positions of influence fail to do so, they effectively create space for extremists and provocateurs to shape public discourse,” she said.