New border bridge, rail link: Malaysia, Thailand eye deeper economic ties in border regions, but hurdles remain

SUNGAI GOLOK, Thailand: When Prachaya Chimvises travelled from Bangkok to Narathiwat to study the reception to his crab sausage snack sold in 7-Eleven stores, he was surprised to see Malaysians buying similar snacks in bulk to take home.

The senior marketing manager at a Thai company that makes halal ready-to-eat snacks told CNA it had been only a month since it started distributing its product in the southern provinces, which have a sizeable Muslim population.

Within the region, sales of his product were already doing well, he said. Now, prospects seem ripe for expansion into Malaysia.

“Malaysians are coming to the Thai border towns and purchasing chicken burgers until the shelves are empty,” he said, his voice tinged with astonishment as he referred to the ready-to-eat snack easily prepared in a microwave.