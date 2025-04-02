Myanmar quake survivors sleep on streets, face shortage of food and water

MANDALAY: In Chanmyathazi township on the outskirts of Mandalay, residents form long lines in front of tuk-tuks that pull up with donated goods.

Volunteers begin handing out bottles of water and fruits to outreached hands.

Nearly a week after a powerful earthquake devastated central Myanmar, survivors are facing a shortage of water, food and medicine.

“We struggle to get daily meals. We have to queue for food. Even basic needs, like finding a toilet, are becoming difficult. We are generally not doing well,” said a Chanmyathazi local who calls herself Waddy.

She told CNA on Wednesday (Apr 2) the beauty parlour she works at has stopped operating since the quake. She and her neighbours now depend on social workers and donors for daily essentials.