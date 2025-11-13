Malaysian rapper Namewee released on bail until Nov 26 as police extend probe into Taiwan influencer's death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee has been released on police bail following a week in remand, amid an ongoing murder investigation into the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, was seen on Thursday (Nov 13) afternoon leaving Dang Wangi police headquarters, where he had been in custody.

Wearing his usual beanie, shorts and a t-shirt, he boarded a sports utility vehicle at the police station and left at around 3.50pm without speaking to the media. Wee’s lawyer confirmed his release shortly after with CNA.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said in a statement on Thursday that Wee would be released on police bail from Nov 13 to Nov 26 while awaiting the deceased’s post-mortem report.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“The investigation papers will be referred again to the Kuala Lumpur attorney-general's chambers once the post-mortem report has been obtained,” Fadil said.