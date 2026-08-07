Nurul Izzah takes leave from PKR deputy president post - why and what next for Anwar’s daughter?

JOHOR BAHRU: Nurul Izzah Anwar, the eldest daughter of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will take leave from her role as Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) deputy president to pursue further studies.

She had offered to step down from the party’s Number 2 role but its central leadership council granted her a leave of absence. PKR vice-president Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is Malaysia’s home affairs minister, will serve as acting deputy president.

"This decision was made after careful consideration, as (I) embark on a new chapter by pursuing further studies grounded in service and contribution, without necessarily being tied to the world of politics,” said Nurul Izzah, 45, in a statement on Thursday (Aug 6) night.

She was elected around 14 months ago in PKR’s internal election, beating incumbent Rafizi Ramli after an intense campaign.

But her deputy presidency bid and win were dogged by claims of nepotism, given Anwar is PKR’s president. Rafizi, Malaysia’s former economy minister, later left PKR and took over leadership of Bersama party in May.

A source close to Nurul Izzah told CNA she had disagreed with certain directions the party was taking and had faced “pressure from the party internally” to step aside.

“She is principled on some issues, and was not willing to shift on them,” the source said, without elaborating on what the issues or disagreements were.

In her statement, Nurul Izzah expressed confidence that Saifuddin and PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari would discharge their responsibilities with “intelligence, wisdom and perseverance”.

“I will continue as a member of (PKR), and lend support for the struggle towards a better Malaysia,” she said, adding that she hoped to meet party members at PKR's national congress on Aug 15 and 16.