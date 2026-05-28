Commentary: Ex-Malaysian ministers Rafizi and Nik Nazmi’s 'kamikaze' mission is a brazen double dare

SINGAPORE: Even by his own lofty standards, Rafizi Ramli outdid himself in political theatre recently. In February, Malaysia’s former minister of economy and former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president, teased the public with a June surprise amid his spectacular fallout with Prime Minister and PKR President Anwar Ibrahim.

Malaysians were duly alerted that Rafizi, with former Cabinet minister and fellow PKR maverick Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, would announce a new “political direction” on May 17, settling months of speculation.

While Anwar was in Johor Bahru addressing a Pakatan Harapan (PH) convention, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi took the stage in Petaling Jaya and stole the prime minister’s thunder.

They launched a new movement by taking over the hitherto obscure Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama). They declared their parliament seats vacant and terminated their PKR memberships. By law, MPs who switch parties are disqualified. Rafizi and Nik Nazmi thus resigned on their own terms and freed themselves to helm Bersama. PKR is considering punitive action.