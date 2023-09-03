Malaysia PM Anwar congratulates President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam following his victory in Singapore's Presidential Election on Friday (Sep 1).

“Congratulations to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the new president of the Republic of Singapore!,” Mr Anwar said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He expressed his desire that bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore would continue in a family spirit that would benefit the people of both nations.

Mr Anwar also hoped that Singapore would continue to prosper under Mr Tharman's leadership.

In Friday's Presidential election, Mr Tharman received 70.4 per cent of the vote, followed by former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song (15.72 per cent) and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian (13.88 per cent).