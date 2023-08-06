Spectre of ethnic divisions hangs over Malaysia as racial, religious rhetoric intensifies ahead of state polls

PENANG/SELANGOR: Graduate student Karen Tan vividly recalls a time when she once idolised former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad as a leader who espoused multiculturalism and fought for all races.

However, the 34-year-old Penang resident tells CNA she has recently become disenchanted with this notion, following a series of social media posts made by Dr Mahathir ahead of the Malaysia state election campaign.

For instance, Dr Mahathir, 98, wrote in a Facebook post: “Stop talking about Malaysia as a multi-racial country. It is not. It is a Malay country which hosts people from other countries.”

Ms Tan told CNA that such comments were “hurtful” to her and her family, who are ethnic Chinese and have been living in the country for three generations.

“So, all this while, we ethnic minorities have been living in Malaysia - the Chinese and Indians? This is our country too,” said Ms Tan.

“It’s scary that with elections coming up, some politicians are resorting to this kind of tactics to win support. I think it will only create divisions,” she added.

On Aug 12, voters in six Malaysian states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor will go to the polls to elect members of its state assemblies.

According to the Election Commission, more than 9.7 million people will be eligible to vote in these six states.

According to the 2020 National census, the Malaysian population is made up of 69.3 per cent of Bumiputera (Malays and other indigenous people), 22.9 per cent of Chinese, 6.4 per cent of Indians while 1.4 per cent are classified as others.

As the political parties gear up in campaigning, some politicians across both sides of the aisle are reportedly relying on racial and religious rhetoric to win votes.

However, some voters like Ms Tan, as well as political observers are concerned that if this continues, the country could become more divided and culture wars could erupt.