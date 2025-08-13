Can global auto industry giant Thailand shift gears in the age of EVs?

BANGKOK: On a taxi ride from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to the city centre, signs of shifts in the country’s auto industry are hard to miss.

The airport taxi is likely to be a battery electric vehicle (BEV) or a hybrid (HEV), and multiple giant billboards flanking the motorway advertise an array of such marques from China.

Thailand has long been a regional powerhouse for automaking, driven by its deep connections to legacy Japanese brands like Toyota, Nissan and Honda, all of which have operated manufacturing and export bases in the kingdom for decades.

But the industry, dominated by these carmakers that manufacture more internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that run on fuel than hybrids in Thailand, is being reshaped, analysts told CNA.

With the rise of battery-powered vehicles, the country has scrambled to adjust to the new realities of fast-shifting production chains, softening local demand and destabilising geopolitics.

“This is a big headache for Thailand,” said Patarapong Intarakumnerd, the deputy programme director of the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Programme at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo.

Donald Trump’s high tariffs on the global automotive sector has sent exporters scrambling to find new markets and made them cautious about the medium-term outlook for the sector.

Thailand, which was facing a 36 per cent levy on its goods, now faces a rate of 19 per cent as well as additional tariffs on the auto sector.

Its domestic vehicle production numbers, which declined for 21 consecutive months up until April this year, were a sign of the struggle.

But the country’s industry is showing nascent signs it may have found a new gear – latest data showed a 10.32 and 11.98 per cent increase in car production in May and June respectively, compared to the same months in 2024.