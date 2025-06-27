Thailand braces for crisis as trials and protests loom

BANGKOK: Thailand's controversial ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra goes on trial for lese-majeste next week with the kingdom teetering on the brink of political chaos, as his daughter faces being sacked as prime minister and activists threaten mass protests.

Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy looks set for a new round of the turmoil that has periodically gripped it over the last two decades as conservative forces renew their long-running tussle with the Shinawatra dynasty.

The coming weeks will see a series of court hearings that could terminate Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's brief political career and send her 75-year-old billionaire father to jail.

Thaksin goes on trial from Tuesday (Jul 1) accused of insulting the monarchy, which under Thailand's strict royal defamation laws could bring a maximum 15-year jail sentence.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The allegations stem from an interview he gave in 2015 to a South Korean newspaper, with the trial set to last three weeks.

A verdict is not expected for at least a month after that.

The lese-majeste laws shield King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family from insult or abuse, but critics say the laws are abused to stifle legitimate comment and debate.

The drama comes as the tourist-dependent kingdom seeks to reinvigorate its economy while heading off US President Donald Trump's damaging threatened trade tariffs.

Thailand is also grappling with a festering border row with Cambodia.