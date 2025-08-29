Thailand’s music festival boom: Why global mega-events are finding a new home in Asia

BANGKOK: It was a Monday night, but the British deejay Fred Again sure made Bangkok feel like it was still the weekend.

Last month (Jul 21), thousands in the Thai capital packed into UOB LIVE, a new entertainment venue, as he put on one of his characteristically energetic shows complete with world-class lighting and sound.

The crowd included “gig trippers” - music fans who plan their travel around concerts and festivals - from Southeast Asia and countries like China, India and Pakistan.

Fred Again was the type of trendy headliner that Bangkok residents might have sat back and watched only tour Japan, Singapore or Australia in years gone by.

But as he jumped off the stage, bassline thumping, and ran through a dense crowd lit up by shimmering neon, it was clear that Thailand had found its place as an emerging player in the live music scene.

Even as large-scale music festivals face headwinds in mature markets like the United States and Australia, where multiple events have been shut down this year, Thailand has been packing its gig calendar.

This month, Thailand’s Cabinet approved an agreement to host the Belgian electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland for five years from 2026, a headline-grabbing deal for an event that could draw a million people by 2030.

Tomorrowland, known for its fantastical design and creative themes, joins a raft of some of the biggest music festivals in the world being hosted by the kingdom.