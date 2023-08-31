‘A way to vent all this angst’: Thailand's creatives turn to art to express discontent about politics

BANGKOK: Some Thai creatives are turning to art to express their discontent about the political twists and turns in Thailand.

Over the past few years, political satire has frequently been used as an outlet for many who feel authorities are curtailing their right to express themselves, and it has taken on new forms in the digital age.

For artist Saratta Chuengsatiansup, his Facebook page Uninspired by Current Events allows him a space to put his thoughts into rendered images of ongoing events in his country.

“I want to find a way to vent out all this angst from the whole situation of staying home and reading depressing headlines. So that happened,” said the 31-year-old, who has been churning out political artwork daily for the last two years.

“So the whole one-picture-a-day (content) was born because there’s something new every day to scream about.”