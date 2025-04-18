ASEAN states could use Xi’s visit to ‘project strength’ for US tariff talks in tough balancing act

KUALA LUMPUR: Fresh from the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia will aim to use the outcomes to portray a position of strength as they try to negotiate lower tariff rates imposed by the United States, analysts say.

At the same time, these countries will still be wary of being too reliant on Beijing, given the threat of cheap Chinese products flooding their domestic markets and the fear of alienating Washington amid the ongoing negotiations, they added.

Xi spent Monday (Apr 14) and Tuesday in Vietnam before heading to Malaysia on Tuesday evening for a visit until Thursday morning. He then concluded his Southeast Asia tour with a one-day trip in Cambodia on Thursday.

As Vietnam and Malaysia emerge from Xi’s visits having signed dozens of memoranda of understanding (MOU) in areas ranging from security to railway cooperation, analysts told CNA on Thursday that the Southeast Asian countries are sending a signal to the US that they will not be held ransom in tariff negotiations.

"You do not go to the negotiating table with a bloody nose begging for the tariffs to be reduced; it is important to project strength while negotiating,” said Adib Zalkapli, managing director of Viewfinder Global Affairs, a Malaysia-based geopolitical consultancy firm.

“So, you can say that Vietnam and Malaysia are projecting their strength firstly through ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) unity and now highlighting their strong bilateral ties with China.”