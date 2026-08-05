DHL says customers continue to diversify production amid geopolitical uncertainty

German logistics giant DHL Group continues to see customers diversifying their manufacturing footprint globally as they respond to geopolitical risks, CEO Tobias Meyer said.

Speaking to CNA's Roland Lim on Wednesday (Aug 5), Meyer said the trend includes Chinese manufacturers that have expanded internationally over the past decade and are now "distributing their manufacturing footprint to hedge themselves against geopolitical volatility, including tariffs".

His comments came after the group reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

DHL said second-quarter revenue rose 13 per cent year-on-year to 22.4 billion euros (US$25.8 billion), while operating profit (EBIT) increased 30 per cent to 1.9 billion euros.

The company said revenue growth was driven mainly by higher shipment weight, capacity constraints in the international air freight market and the pass-through of higher fuel costs.

It also raised its full-year EBIT guidance to more than 6.5 billion euros, from more than 6.2 billion euros previously.