China signals tariff cuts, advances in farm market access after Trump-Xi summit

BEIJING: China and the United States have agreed to expand agricultural trade through tariff reductions and tackle non-tariff barriers and market access issues, China's commerce ministry said on Saturday (May 16) after this week's summit in Beijing.

The agreements are "preliminary" and will be "finalised as soon as possible", the ministry said following US President Donald Trump's visit.

China's farm imports from the US still face an additional 10 per cent levy after last year's rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs sharply curtailed trade, which fell 65.7 per cent year-on-year to US$8.4 billion in 2025, according to US Department of Agriculture data.

The commerce ministry said both sides aim to promote two-way trade, including in agricultural products, through measures such as reciprocal tariff reductions across a range of goods. It did not specify which products.

China resumed purchases of some US farm goods after an October meeting, fulfilling a US-stated commitment to buy 12 million metric tons of soybeans by the end of February. It has also purchased some US wheat cargoes and large volumes of sorghum.

Market watchers expect a 10 per cent cut in soybean tariffs, which could allow private Chinese crushers to resume purchases that were largely sidelined during last year's US harvest, when state crop traders were the only buyers.