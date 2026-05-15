Xi’s ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ warning during summit with Trump revives debate over US-China rivalry

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s mention of the “Thucydides’ Trap” concept during his meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday (May 14) has thrust a centuries-old historical theory into the centre of modern geopolitics.

The term – popularised by American political scientist Graham Allison in his 2017 book Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap? – describes the danger that conflict can erupt when a rising power challenges an established one.

It accurately captures the underlying tensions shaping relations between Washington and Beijing, Allison told CNA.

“Thucydides, the founder and father of history, essentially nailed the issue of China,” said the Douglas Dillon Professor of Government at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“China … is a meteoric rising power. The US is a colossal ruling power, and when a rapidly rising power seriously threatens the position of the established ruling power – typically, the outcome is a catastrophic war.”

NEW FORM OF GREAT POWER RELATIONS

The Chinese president’s remarks on Thursday reflected growing concerns among world leaders that strategic rivalry between the world’s two largest powers could spiral into open conflict.

Xi had asked in his opening remarks: “Can China and the United States overcome the ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ and establish a new paradigm for relations between great powers?”

The term “Thucydides’ Trap” originates from the ancient Greek historian Thucydides, who chronicled the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta more than 2,000 years ago.

Thucydides famously wrote: “It was the rise of Athens and the fear that this instilled in Sparta that made war inevitable.”

Allison said Xi understands the implications of that historical lesson “deeply”, while Trump also appears to appreciate the risks.