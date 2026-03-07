China’s expanding waistlines and the battle to rein in its growing obesity problem

SHENZHEN: Before she turned 18, Qin Siping thought “being a little fat didn’t matter” as she was still young. But time passed, and she felt her body “getting increasingly swollen”. Her colleagues even joked that she might “break the seat”.

So she quit her job to attend the QiDian weight loss camp in Shenzhen, where there is a structured schedule for daily workouts, carefully planned meals and early lights-out. Campers must also weigh in twice daily.

For Qin, now 19, this is less a fitness retreat than a reset. Four months into the programme, she has lost almost 30kg, after starting off weighing more than 110kg.

“My mum said to just focus on losing weight and not think about anything else,” she said.

Around her, dozens of other participants push through the same grind. Many of them cite health concerns, while some want to look better or feel more confident.